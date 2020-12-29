Yuma Border Patrol agents save man’s life

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents save one man's life near the Andrade Port of Entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the incident happened last Thursday when an agent driving along the Andrade Road noticed a man lying on the ground.

The agent pulled over and realized the man needed medical attention. He requested aid from Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT's) nearby.

When EMTs arrived on the scene, they found the 60-year-old man having difficulty breathing, with a weak pulse and a purple hue to the skin.

EMTs immediately provided oxygen to the man as they waited for paramedics to arrive. In the meantime, EMT's gave the man NARCAN via nasal spray.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, and the man regained consciousness, he said he had taken morphine. Paramedics took the 60-year-old to the hospital to receive additional treatment.

Yuma Station’s Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Kyle Harvick said, “The life-saving efforts displayed by the Yuma Station Border Patrol agents and EMTs is a testament to their commitment to serve the general public in their time of need,” said Harvick. “Border security provides a safer community in many aspects. This incident and the care provided by the Yuma Station EMTs is just one of many examples. We hope the subject involved in this incident experiences a healthy recovery.”