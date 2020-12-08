San Luis Mayor To Continue Duties Virtually Post-Positive COVID Test

Top Stories

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez is the first Mayor in Yuma County and the first member of the San Luis City Council to test positive for COVID-19, as he announced via social media on Saturday evening.

Tadeo De La Hoya, San Luis City Administrator, reassured that the Mayor is in stable condition and will continue with his mayoral duties virtually, as well as attending the virtual city council meetings.

"Operations will continue the same," said De La Hoya. "Council meetings continue virtually as they have been virtual since March, it is expected that the Mayor will participate virtually as he has in the past."

Mayor Sanchez stepped forward about his positive diagnosis Saturday via his various official social media accounts. He mentioned having symptoms of the virus which is why he decided to test, only to test positive for COVID.

Mayor Sanchez also serves as a medical doctor for the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The next San Luis City Council meeting is slated for Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at 7:00p.m.