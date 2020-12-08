CBP officers in Calexico seize $1.2 million in meth

Top Stories

Packages of meth were found in vehicle and spare tire

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico Wet Port of Entry found 430 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle.

Officers said the incident happened last Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

Officers sent an individual to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to its vehicle.

As the driver made his way to secondary inspection, an x-ray imaging system found anomalies in the vehicle.

When they searched the vehicle, they found 23 packages of meth on the vehicle's floor and spare tire valued at $1.2 million.

The packages and vehicle were seized.

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

CBP officers referred the vehicle and its driver, a U.S. citizen, to secondary inspection where an X-ray imaging system operator observed anomalies in the vehicle. During further inspection, CBP officers removed 23 packages weighing approximately 430 pounds from the vehicle’s floor and spare tire.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle.

The driver was immediately arrested and turned over to special agents with Homeland Security Investigations for further disposition.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

CBP officers at the border crossings in Southern California routinely stop illegal activity, while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Those statistics can be found here: CBP-enforcement-statistics