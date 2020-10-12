Accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound sends man to hospital

Top Stories

Yuma man not seriously injured

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says a man accidentally shot himself early Sunday morning in Downtown Yuma.

YPD says officers were called to Red's Bird Cage around two Sunday morning. Paramedics took the man to the hospital. His injuries weren't serious. No one else got hurt.

It's still unclear how the gun went off, and if it belonged to the injured man.

YPD says it will refer the incident to the Yuma County Attorney for possible criminal charges.