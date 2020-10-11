YUHSD hosting virtual College, Career, & Military Fair for all students

Top Stories

The fair will be open to all students throughout Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An ensemble of postsecondary institutions and military representatives will be hosting live informational sessions.

Yuma Union High School District will be hosting a "Wreck-It-Ralph: Breaking the Internet" themed, virtual version of its annual College, Career and Military Fair on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

YUHSD encourages all Yuma County students to attend.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 PM, starting with a greeting from Kofa High School Principal Mike Sharp, plus, instructions for how to access the variety of live presentations.

The event's homepage will also display resources ranging from scholarship information to career opportunities to college admissions tutorials.

YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten reassures the change to virtual format will not differ from the traditional annual fair students are used to. "While the style of the event will look and feel quite a bit different, counselors across the district have worked hard to provide an experience that resembles the traditional fair with a twist," Patten says.

The following groups are set to present: