Complete Coverage: Sen. McSally in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sen. Martha McSally spent the day in Yuma meeting with veterans and even making an appearance at a Latinos for Trump truck rally.

She is bringing on the heat up against Mark Kelly as were weeks away from knowing who wins a seat in the United States Senate.

She spoke in front of a large crowd in a Foothills shopping center parking lot.

McSally also braced the heat to door-knock in a few Yuma neighborhoods. News 11's Cody Lee followed the senator where many people answering the doors were independent voters.

The campaign travelled to Yuma County’s agricultural roots where she met with well-known farm owner, Mark Smith.

McSally then held a intimate, socially distanced event at Champion Church.

She spoke on her life growing up as a spiritual person and then answered questions, even one pertaining to mask wearing.

Tune in tonight on News 11 to find out more about McSally's local campaign travels. News 11's Cody Lee will deliver a full report.