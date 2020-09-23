YPD: How to avoid rental scams

Top Stories

What to look for if you are buying or renting a home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police said scammers are back to posting fake property listings on social media.

The Yuma Police Department said scammers are claiming to be Trone Properties and continue to take pictures and property listings claiming it is for rent.

Here are some tips to remember if you're purchasing or renting a home: