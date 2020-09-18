Woman cited for campaign sign theft in Yuma

Top Stories

Second reported Trump sign theft in two days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff's deputies have responded to a second report of campaign sign theft.

Deputies say they got called to the area of 32nd Street and Avenue 8 ½ E just after 7:30 Friday morning to handle a sign theft in progress.

Witnesses say they confronted a woman as she snatched the sign. They claim she told them to "call the police." So that's exactly what they did.

Just days ago, the sheriff's office received a similar complaint. A video doorbell caught the culprit in the act.

Per Arizona law, it is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface, or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office without authorization.