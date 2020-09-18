Skip to Content
Woman cited for campaign sign theft in Yuma

Second reported Trump sign theft in two days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff's deputies have responded to a second report of campaign sign theft.

Deputies say they got called to the area of 32nd Street and Avenue 8 ½ E just after 7:30 Friday morning to handle a sign theft in progress.

Witnesses say they confronted a woman as she snatched the sign. They claim she told them to "call the police." So that's exactly what they did.

Just days ago, the sheriff's office received a similar complaint. A video doorbell caught the culprit in the act.

Per Arizona law, it is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface, or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office without authorization. 

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

