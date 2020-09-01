Mexicali mayor seeks penalty for leaving children unattended in vehicles

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-In just one week, the municipal government in Mexicali reports three children were left inside of a hot car during the warmest days of the year.

The Mexicali Mayor Marina del Pilar Ávila, says that there is no justification for leaving children in cars with the danger of dying as it happened last week to a three-year-old child.

She says that the municipal government is in the works of enforcing a penalty punishing parents for leaving their children in hot vehicles.

Last Friday, one woman left her son in the car while she went inside the bank.

On Monday, another incident happened with a six-year-old girl whose mother left her in the car with the windows up while she purchased water inside a store.