Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 2:21 pm

Migrants continue to flee from violence in Mexicali

Screen-Shot-2020-08-21-at-12.59.42-PM

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Baja California state officials say the number of Central Americans in Mexicali has decreased since the start of the pandemic.

Now families continue to flee the violence in the southern states of the country.

The director of migrant protection of Baja California, Sergio Alberto Lagunas Molina says there are currently 1,600 migrants in shelters.

State officials say most of the Central American migrants who have stayed in Baja California come from the countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, and Haiti.

Immigration / Mexico / News

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply