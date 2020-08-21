Migrants continue to flee from violence in Mexicali

Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-Baja California state officials say the number of Central Americans in Mexicali has decreased since the start of the pandemic.

Now families continue to flee the violence in the southern states of the country.

The director of migrant protection of Baja California, Sergio Alberto Lagunas Molina says there are currently 1,600 migrants in shelters.

State officials say most of the Central American migrants who have stayed in Baja California come from the countries of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, and Haiti.