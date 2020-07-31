Local Pediatrician speaks on MIS-C cases in Yuma

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA-KECY) - In Yuma County, more cases are surfacing of a new inflammatory syndrome affecting children, known to be linked with the coronavirus. Doctors are now warning parents of this mysterious illness.

Yuma Regional Medical Center confirming that at least three local children were diagnosed with the Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome, better known as MIS-C. All three patients were flown to phoenix children's hospital for further care.

According to data from the CDC, MIS-C inflames multiple parts of the body. That includes the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

The CDC also says many children with MIS-C either had COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus.

This disease causes a high temperature and stomach flu-like symptoms… but Dr. James Leiferman explains inflamed dry eyes are a key symptom.

“That's a little bit of a red flag. If the kid has what seems like the stomach flu but also has red eyes.”

“I want parents to be aware that this syndrome exists," he added.

“You know there's plenty of kids that still get a stomach flu illness or gastroenteritis, but if it seems out of the ordinary - Like you know my kid got sick with vomiting and diarrhea but it didn't go away in one or two days he's still sick after three or four days. That's unusual,” Dr. Leiferman explained.

All three Yuma children with MIS-C tested positive for the antibodies and were not displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

MIS-C can be severe, even deadly, but most children who are diagnosed with this condition have recovered with medical care.

