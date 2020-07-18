Local political figures weigh in on death of Rep. John Lewis

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis passed away Friday evening in Atlanta at the age of 80. His death marked the end of a life lived serving others as a true American hero and moral leader who was respected across the country, and left a mark on American history that few can ever achieve.

John Lewis believed equality could not wait. The congressman, who was battling cancer for months, led the fight for civil rights in this Country.

When Lewis learned he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer, He said "I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it."

Arrested dozens of times, he became one of the original freedom riders challenging laws in the south which prohibited black and white riders from sitting together on interstate buses.

As he grew older, He was a major former civil rights leader that extended his fight for human rights to the halls of the capital.

Congressman Lewis a leading liberal in Washington. Lewis didn't back down from a fight.

In Arizona, Representative Raúl Grijalva releasing a statement on Lewis’ death reading -

Arizona's two U.S. Senators sharing their condolences.

Martha McSally tweeting Friday night:

John Lewis was a good man, a civil rights icon, and a legendary leader. His presence will be greatly missed in Congress. Praying for his loved ones tonight. https://t.co/35l0lp8bEG — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) July 18, 2020

Senator Kirsten Sinema tweeting this:

John Lewis is my hero.

I’m heartbroken. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) July 18, 2020

Dianne Feinstein, U.S. Senator from California saying :

John Lewis was an icon. He was a liberal lion with a fierce independence and innate decency. He truly was the “conscience of Congress.” My heart goes out to his family and his many, many friends. https://t.co/sdCCyur1Nx — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) July 18, 2020

He inspired so many, including Mark Kelly and former Representative Gabby Giffords.

“You know let me just say for my wife Gabby Giffords, I last night was a sad night, and it was very hard for me to walk into the other room and tell her that somebody that she [thought] was a hero, and that she served with for her entire time in congress who she looked up to in a way that she didn't look up to other members of congress.”

And President Donald Trump tweeting today -

Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2020

Congressman Paul Gosar did not make comments but retweeted the President’s tweet.

