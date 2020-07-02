Yuma Sector apprehends large group of undocumented immigrants along the border

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Yuma Station Border Patrol agents stop 21 undocumented immigrants from being smuggled in a utility vehicle along the border Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say all 21 individuals crossed into the U.S. along the Colorado River and attempted to load into a large utility vehicle.

When agents responded to the location, 17 individuals were apprehended while five fled back to Mexico.

As agents secured transportation for the larger group, one individual jumped off the truck and fled back to Mexico. However, the individual was immediately apprehended by law enforcement partners in Mexico.

CBP says the vehicle was registered in Las Vegas, Nevada, but had Arizona license plates affixed to the vehicle. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed there was no means of escape from the inside of the compartments, indicating that the individuals were going to be smuggled with no way of getting out on their own.

The individuals, all Mexican nationals, were arrested for immigration violations and expelled to their country of origin under Title 42 authority.