California governor calls on Imperial County to reinstate stay-at-home order

Newsom cites high positivity rate

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he wants Imperial County to re-impose a stay-at-home order.

Newsom made the comment during his daily coronavirus briefing. He said statistics led him to make the recommendation.

Watch the Governor's press conference here:

The county has an approximate population of 175,000 people. Its positivity rate has averaged 23% in the last week. That compares with 5.7% statewide.

Newsome said about 500 patients have had to be transferred out of overflowing Valley hospitals to receive treatment elsewhere.

"We obviously are at a point now where the impacts on surrounding counties and the impact on public health within the county is such that we believe it is time to dial back," said Newsom.

Just hours before the governor made his suggestion to Imperial County, San Francisco put its re-opening on hold. The city had planned to open hair and nail salons, outdoor bars, and museums on Monday.

Governor Newsom said he doesn't want to issue another stay-at-home order, but he is prepared to do what's best for the health and well-being of the people of California.

"We don't intend to do that, we don't want to do that, but I want to make this clear - we are prepared to do that if we must," Newsom said. "Clearly we have the capacity, individual and collective capacity, not to have to go in that direction by just being a little bit more thoughtful about how we go about our day-to-day lives."

Just weeks ago Imperial County leaders sent the governor a letter asking him to relax restrictions and allow them to reopen.

Weeks later, many Imperial County residents objected to that letter. More than a thousand signed a petition asking the county to pause its reopening plans and preserve the public health.

The question now - how will the county respond to the governor's recommendation? Our Alexandra Rangel is getting the answer. Look for her reports beginning at 4 p.m. on 13 On Your Side, and here on KYMA.com.