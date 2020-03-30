Police search for suspect ‘considered armed and dangerous’ in El Centro

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-El Centro police search for a suspect who shot a man Saturday.

Police officers were called to the scene of a fight in the 300 block Villa in El Centro. However, the calls were later updated to include multiple gunshots heard in the area.

The El Centro Police Department said officers located the victim, a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The fire department and paramedics arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the victim who was flown to a trauma center due to the severity of his injuries.

Witnesses told police a white Cadillac may have been involved in the shooting. After officers searched the area, they found four men near the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found several firearms. The men were arrested and taken to ECPD for further investigation.

ECPD said three of the men were booked at the Imperial County Jail for their involvement and a fourth released without charges.

However, police say the actual shooter remains at large.

A suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20-25 years of age, last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and black shorts.



Police say the suspect has a tattoo on his face with the letters “LP”. He is considered armed, and dangerous.



The victim remains in the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the El Centro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 760-337-4525.