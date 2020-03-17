3 arrested after smuggling drugs taped to their bodies

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Three people were arrested last week at the Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint after attempting to smuggle oxycodone and fentanyl.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a canine alerted to a vehicle with three individuals in the primary section lane. Agents then searched the vehicle and the three individuals ages 21, 26, and 27 and found two of the three individuals had fentanyl and oxycodone taped to their lower back.

According to agents, the 27-year-old driver was aware that his two passengers had drugs taped to their bodies.

The three individuals were arrested on drug smuggling charges.

Agents said the drugs have a street value of $147,000 and the drugs/vehicle were seized.