Yuma Catholic Teacher accused of asking student for sex

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police said they arrested a teacher at Yuma Catholic High School after allegedly making inappropriate comments to a student.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said the staff was aware of the incident and immediately contacted the police.

YPD'S Child, Family, and Sex Crimes Unit said the teacher allegedly solicited a student to engage in sex.

The teacher was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on one count of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and on one count of Furnishing Harmful Items to Minors.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Tom Slade at 928-373-4778, or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.