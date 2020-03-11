Skip to Content
today at 2:24 pm
Police take murder suspect off the streets in Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican authorities arrested a murder suspect Sunday in Mexicali.

Police say, Ramon, also known as "Chito Aguilera," was arrested in the La Toscana subdivision, an exclusive residential area, after they conducted a special operation.

During the arrest police said Ramon was shot in the leg. Police said "Chito Aguilera" is accused of murder and impersonating police.

Ramon is at the Mexicali General Hospital, where he is monitored by the Mexican army and the state police.

