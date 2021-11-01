Pima County schools to create cleaner air and cooling centers with help from the EPA

American Rescue Plan to help the nation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, November 21, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency made a statement saying they will help schools with their heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) systems.

In regards to Arizona, the EPA will be providing assistance to Pima County.

“This assistance will help schools keep their students safer every day with healthier air,” expressed Administrator Michael S. Rega. “In addition, as we see increasing impacts from climate change, this approach can be a model for how other communities can create safer gathering places during dangerous heat waves and smoke events.”

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan act in order to create cleaner air and neighborhood cooling centers, while also ensuring that schools are a safe place for children.

“We are delighted to be able to partner with EPA on this exciting project. The collaboration between team members and the community will result in a wealth of environmental and public health benefits and be a model for others to follow” stated Ursula Nelson, director of the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.