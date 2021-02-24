Disney’s California Adventure Park To Partially Re-Open

State & Regional News

ANAHEIM, Calif (KYMA/KECY) - The self-described "Happiest place on earth" will start taking in visitors again next month. Disney's California Adventure park will reopen on march 18th, for the first time in nearly a year.

The experience will be called "The Touch of Disney" - and the capacity will be limited.

For $75, visitors will be able to roam the park, see Disney characters, and use an unlimited photo pass.

Some retail locations and restaurants will also be open.

But the rides will still be off-limits.

The company says masks are a must - and all guests will undergo temperature checks before they walk in.

Tickets for the park - located in Anaheim - will go on sale march fourth.

The flagship park -- Disneyland -- will remain closed.