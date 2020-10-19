The U.S. finally surpasses 1M + daily air travelers

State & Regional News

(CNN) - The TSA says on Sunday it screened more than a million people.

It's the first time since the pandemic hit that screenings have hit that level.

Still, the number was only about 40 % of the 2.6 million people the agency saw on the same day last year.

Upwards of 2,000 TSA workers including airport screening officers have gotten the coronavirus -- eight have died.

Last week also saw the highest weekly volume for TSA screenings since the pandemic hit - 6.1 million passengers.