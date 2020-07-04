Border Patrol arrests 21 along San Diego coast

State & Regional News

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border (CBP) Protection says agents arrested 21 people trying to illegally enter the U.S. on two boats.

CBP marine agents intercepted the first boat, and directed them to a stop. However, the boat failed to do so and instead fled from the agents. Officials fired a disabling round in one of the boat’s engine which stopped the boat near Point Loma. On board, CBP marine agents found seven people.

United States Coast Guards (USCG) reached the second boat, which also failed to stop. USCG immediately arrested four individuals on Dog Beach who tried to escape from the boat. With the help of an aircraft crew, agents arrested other nine people in a nearby park.

One additional person tried to swim away from the beach, but thanks to a citizen calling in with information, U.S. Border Patrol agents were able to apprehend him.

Border Patrol agents determined that all the adults boarding the two boats were Mexican nationals with no legal ability to enter the U.S.

“We had multiple agencies involved in bringing this dangerous smuggling attempt to a safe conclusion,” said Christopher Hunter, Director of Marine Operations for CBP in San Diego.