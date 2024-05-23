SPECIAL REPORT: Top weather events in the Desert Southwest

Our Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba shares some of the biggest weather events we experienced over the last year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It may seem like severe weather doesn’t occur too often here in the desert, but you may have forgotten some of the significant weather that has recently impacted our area.

2023 had some memorable weather across the Desert Southwest.

From heat, rain, high winds, and flooding, plus a rare event from a tropical storm.

It's a great reminder to look back at our biggest forecasts, as we prepare for another monsoon season.

“Prepare for the worst and you are always ready. So even if you don’t expect it, you never know when it might hit, it’s always best to just be prepared,” said David Padilla, Public Information Office with the Yuma Fire Department.

Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba shares some of the biggest weather events we experienced over the last year.

