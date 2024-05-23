Skip to Content
Special Reports

SPECIAL REPORT: Top weather events in the Desert Southwest

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
May 22, 2024 12:31 AM
Published 9:59 AM

Our Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba shares some of the biggest weather events we experienced over the last year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It may seem like severe weather doesn’t occur too often here in the desert, but you may have forgotten some of the significant weather that has recently impacted our area.

2023 had some memorable weather across the Desert Southwest. 

From heat, rain, high winds, and flooding, plus a rare event from a tropical storm. 

It's a great reminder to look back at our biggest forecasts, as we prepare for another monsoon season. 

“Prepare for the worst and you are always ready. So even if you don’t expect it, you never know when it might hit, it’s always best to just be prepared,” said David Padilla, Public Information Office with the Yuma Fire Department. 

Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba shares some of the biggest weather events we experienced over the last year.  

Tune in on News 11 on Wednesday, May 29, at 5 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Special Reports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content