SPECIAL REPORT: Artist becomes inspired by local border crisis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The southern border and the ongoing legal tug-of-war involving funding and security have sparked countless visits, debates, and even art.

Daryl Uriq is a conceptual oil painter who moved to Yuma to focus on Western-themed paintings.

During a recent trip to Algodones, Uriq's artistic eye quickly saw something of great impact along the border wall.

“It just made me really sad to see people on that side and you know they would reach out with their cups and different things like that for money you could give them but it just… really impacted me,” said Uriq.

