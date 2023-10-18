Skip to Content
Special Reports

SPECIAL REPORT: Bringing people back from the brink

KYMA
By
today at 11:03 AM
Published 11:58 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A medication that reverses an overdose recently became available over the counter.

Naloxone or as many know it as Narcan can be the difference between life and death, bringing people back from the brink.

“Just us by taking them out of distribution, it is a pill that will never come to my kid’s school, my community, to my church, to my neighborhood so those are lives saved, and Narcan similarity in the same vain is used to save lives,” stated DEA Special Agent in Charge for the Phoenix Field Division, Cheri Oz.

You can watch the full report on October 25 at 5 p.m. on News 11.

Article Topic Follows: Special Reports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content