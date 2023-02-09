SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise

An Imperial Valley mother speaking out after fentanyl claimed the life of her son, what she wishes she knew then, and a powerful message for our community

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Griselda Martinez living with the death of her son, 29-year-old Benny Alvarado.

"It was a lot of pain, especially the way I found out about the passing of my son. I felt guilty. I felt like I could have done more for him but I know our kids are lent to us," said Griselda Martinez.

Martinez said Benny was the oldest of five.

"Benny was actually born after my fifteenth birthday," said Martinez.

Growing up he liked to write rap music and he would often rap to them.

"He would rap out of nowhere. If he was doing something. Or if he was against something. He would start making up his own rap. 2pac was one of his top-notch. But he uploaded one on YouTube and I got to hear it. I was left with his voice," said Martinez.

But she said Benny started to drift away and hang out with the wrong crowd.

Eventually in and out of jail.

