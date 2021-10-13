Hispanic Heritage Month: Cynthia Luna’s journey of mental health

Special Reports

Adonis Albright sits down with author Cinthya Luna about how she's creating a new narrative for Hispanics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cynthia Luna is an inspirational speaker and an author, who recently released her new book, Suelta y Déjate Guiar.

"Two years ago, I was suffering through depression and anxiety, so it has been great to provide that message to my Latinos and my Hispanics, because actually 99% of my work is in Spanish," said Luna.

Persevering in the face of adversity - it's a journey that Luna knows all too well. She's now found strength in speaking truth to power, and changing the stigma surrounding mental health.

"It doesn't matter who you are or what's going on right now, there's always a better day tomorrow if we decide to take a risk and follow our heart or our passion."

As an inspirational speaker and author, Luna wants to write a new narrative. Her message to others: don't be afraid to ask for help.

"If you're going through a situation, remember you are not depression. You're just going through this right now. And when we understand who we really are, that's when you're like 'I can tackle this, I can get some help, either from a friend or a psychologist, or a psychiatrist, or something spiritual, whatever it is you can get help with."

To Luna, Hispanic Heritage Month is about recognizing the sacrifices that have been made generation after generation.

"I feel like when we're honoring our ancestors and our grandparents and great grandparents, is to become the best version that we can be, and be proud of where we come from and who we can become here, especially in the United States."

One of the most powerful lessons Luna has learned in her journey of self discovery; the sky is the limit.

"Once we realize we can break society's rules and the stigmas, that's when we understand who we really are - above our color of our skin, above our body shape. To realize who we are as a person, as a being, and our unlimited talent that we have. we understand with wide eyes, what other areas can I explore? What other areas can I explore that society thinks that, 'no you're not capable of, this is your place.' No, I have other places to go."