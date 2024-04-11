DOJ announces new rule to close gun show loophole

(NBC) - The Department of Justice is putting in place a new rule that will force thousands more firearms dealers across the U.S. to run background checks on buyers.

The Department of Justice announced a new rule Thursday that aims to close the 'gun show loophole' for background checks on firearms.

The rule, which was finalized this week, makes clear that anyone engaged in the business of selling firearms must be federally licensed and conduct background checks…

Regardless of whether they are selling on the internet, at a gun show, or at a brick-and-mortar store.

According to the Biden administration, tens of thousands more firearms dealers will have to run background checks under the new rule.

The Biden administration first proposed the rule in August of last year in the wake of the Uvalde Elementary School shooting.

The rule will take effect 30 days after it is published in the federal register.

The rule is likely to be challenged in court by gun rights activists who have previously sued over other rule changes that they argue infringe on gun rights.