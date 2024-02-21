Skip to Content
Biden administration considering border policy changes

today at 10:52 AM
Published 10:57 AM

(NBC) - The Biden administration is considering action to make it harder for migrants to obtain asylum and easier to deport them faster.

The Biden administration is considering border policy changes in an effort to tighten the number of migrants crossing the border.

The actions under review would make it harder for migrants to qualify for asylum at the U.S-Mexico border and make the deportation process quicker for migrants who don't meet specific criteria.

Three U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter said it is unclear if the policies would be proposed through executive order or new federal regulation.

Any policies by the Biden administration without aid from Congress will be limited in scope due to a budget shortfall after border security provisions in the national security supplemental bill were blocked earlier this month.

