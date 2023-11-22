Imperial County announces voting options for Presidential Primary Election

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The County of Imperial wanted to make sure that all eligible voters had the chance to participate in the March 5th Presidential Primary Election.

Voters who have declined to state a political party preference are categorized as No Party Preference (NPP).

It is important for these voters to be aware that their regular ballots will not include presidential candidates.

However, NPP voters have options if they wish to vote for a presidential candidate.

PP voters desiring to vote in the presidential primary can request a ballot featuring presidential candidates from one of the following parties:

American Independent Party

Democratic Party

Libertarian Party

Voters can make a request at the Registrar of Voters office.

The County of Imperial strongly encourages voters to make these decisions and requests as early as possible to ensure they can participate fully in the Presidential Primary.

Should you have any questions or require further assistance, please do not hesitate to contact the Registrar of Voters’ Office at (442) 265-1060 or visit www.Elections.ImperialCounty.org.