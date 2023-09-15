2024 Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis tell all interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY-TV) -

Florida Gov., and 2024 Republican Presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis bares all sharing his agenda on the border and foreign policy. In a sit-down interview with CBS's Norah O'Donnell, DeSantis discusses the nation's top concerns and the direction his leadership would take our country.

keeping a strong hold with military action along our U.S.-Mexico border, is key to stabilizing and securing our borders. NBC released a poll stating, "55% percent of all voters and 86% of Republican voters said, they would be more likely to back a candidate who supports deploying the U.S. Military to the Mexican border."

DeSantis says, "if elected he would authorize service members to use deadly force against drug cartels." The mission is to keep all sections of our border under top surveillance, combating and ceasing any further drug smuggling, putting a stop to human trafficking and prevent cities from being flooded will illegal immigrants. Soft on crime is not a sensible solution.

Running and operating our country effectively, both economically and financially, revolves around keeping good standings in our foreign policy arena. China is a global billion-dollar industry and driving a high volume of international business dealings, is drowning our U.S. economy.