Locals react to Ron DeSantis presidential bid announcement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s official, Ron DeSantis has filed papers to run for president, setting up for a face-off with former President Donald Trump.

Arizona Republican State Representative Tim Dunn weighed in on the huge announcement.

Dunn said primaries are good and healthy and is looking forward to the upcoming debates.

He believes conservative policies could fix the major issues Yuma faces.

“What DeSantis has done in Florida would be good for the nation. I think these conservative policies are what we need to get our country back on track to counteract the Biden inflation policy and here in Yuma we know what the border policy has done to our community," said Rep. Dunn.

Dunn has not formally endorsed any GOP presidential candidates as yet.

Locally, Kari Martinez who is a registered independent is hoping for a peaceful election season, no matter the outcome.

“I feel like with everything going on right now with all the hate, Trump supporters, and the people who love Trump, it’s going to be very difficult and there’s gonna be a lot more protest. Now that someone is gonna be against Trump," stated Martinez.

The first Republican primary debate is slated for August 2023 in Milwaukee.