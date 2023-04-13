Congressman Ruben Gallego holds ag roundtable in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - U.S. Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona), hoping he can meet Yuma farmer’s needs and get bipartisan support for the 2023 Farm Bill.

Gallego represents District 3 in Arizona and is a Democrat, but he's also vying for senate votes in Yuma County, as he announced his 2024 candidacy in January.

“This may be a traditionally red county, but they deserve representation, but they deserve representation and deserve someone fighting for them against California and we’re going to do that for them," Gallego said.

Local ag leaders shared their hopes for what will be in the 2023 Farm Bill, which Congress tries to pass every five years to address any agriculture issues.

Congressman Gallego's 2023 Farm Bill Roundtable

“Food security is national security, and a good farm bill ensures food security," Gallego said.

Locals raised issues ranging from liability insurance to federal drought mitigation plans.

Adam Pilkington from the Gowan Company says having these discussions now ensures Yuma’s interests are included in the bill.

“Talking about it relatively now, and getting that conversation going before it’s too late is absolutely critical,” Pilkington said.

Gallego said the 2023 Farm Bill could be voted on sometime this fall.