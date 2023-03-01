Grijalva commends Biden admin for assistance funding program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva has issued a statement regarding the Biden administration's Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

The administration announced Tuesday that they will publish NOFO for $350 million under the humanitarian portion of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP-H).

This will help local communities around the country manage the costs of humanitarian assistance in their communities.

“Congressional Democrats prioritized humanitarian assistance under the Omnibus package that was approved in December. I am pleased that the Biden administration is taking positive steps to address the ongoing humanitarian needs of communities who are tirelessly working to support asylum seekers in Arizona and across the country,” said Rep. Grijalva.

“We are committed to providing communities and non-governmental organizations with the resources and funding they need to respond. I will continue to pursue serious solutions to the border that ensures a safe, humane, and orderly process that upholds the right to asylum.”

If anyone is interested in apply, then read the Continuing Resolution 2023 Guidance to understand items eligible in the program.

For additional information, click here.