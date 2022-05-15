People gather at Armory park in Tucson to support abortions

Tucson, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many people gathered at a Planned Parenthood protest on Saturday in the city of Tucson.

The display took place at Armory park where hundreds of individuals displayed their beliefs and spoke about abortion.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero spoke at the event and discussed the importance of keeping laws that protect abortion.

One woman at the event, Sherry Brovas stated, "Well, I remember the days of coat hanger abortions."

Her concern is that people will turn to unsafe methods of abortion if it is outlawed.

Along with that statement, she also added, "I fought for this in the 60s and 70s. Why am I here again?"

The message of this protest was to bring awareness on the importance of voting in November.