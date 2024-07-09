Ammunition vending machines installed in Oklahoma grocery store

KINGSTON, Okla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Created by American Rounds last summer, CEO Grant Magers says they're aiming to prevent theft and illegal ammo sales to minors.

The ammo retail vending machine uses a 92-point facial recognition system that scans and verifies the customer to their ID to prevent underage sales of ammunition.

Magers says the process is safe to use and does not save any customer information during their purchase.

American Rounds has installed ammunition vending machines in six locations so far nationwide. With four in Oklahoma, and plans to expand to over 200 locations in the coming weeks.

While the age requirement to purchase ammunition varies by each state, you must be 21 years of age to buy from American Rounds.

The ammuntion vending machine is located at the Super C grocery store in Kingston, Oklahoma.