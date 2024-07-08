Alec Baldwin arrives at New Mexico courthouse for “Rust” trial hearing

SANTA FE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Alec Baldwin arrived at a courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico for a pre-trial motions hearing in the case against him.

Baldwin is facing an involuntary manslaughter shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and the wounding of director Joel Souza, on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust."

Jury selection is expected to begin on Tuesday. If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison.

The shooting incident took place on October 21, 2021, when Baldwin was practicing a scene with prop gun, when it fired.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March and is currently serving an 18-month jail sentence.