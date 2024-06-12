One person killed in Georgia bus chase, suspect arrested

ATLANTA (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A multi-county high speed chase that started in Atlanta because of an argument on a bus, ended late Tuesday afternoon after a suspected was taken into custody.

A hijacked Gwinnett County Transit bus, with 17 people on board, drove through traffic in multiple jurisdictions, finally stopping just east of Tucker.

One person was killed. Joseph Grier, a 39 year-old man, was taken into custody. Grier has a criminal history and is a convicted felon, according to Darin Schierbaum, Chief of Police Of Atlanta.

Moments after a 4:30pm Eastern press conference in Downtown Atlanta regarding an active shooter incident at The Hub at Peachtree Center, 911 calls started to come in about a fight on a Gwinnett County Transit bus, according to the Atlanta Police Department,

Per the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the suspect got into an argument with a passenger, which eventually escalated into a fight. When the passenger pulled out a gun, the GBI says Grier took the gun, threatened other passengers, and then shot the man he was fighting with. Grier then forced the bus driver to take off, police say. Multiple police officers began chasing the bus.

From Downtown Atlanta, the bus got onto the Downtown Connector and continued north on Interstate 85.

The bus eventually stopped around 5:09pm Eastern The DeKalb County SWAT team placed a Bearcat transport in front of the bus to prevent it from fleeing the scene again.

Several people got off the bus with their hands in the air and the suspect was apprehended a few minutes later.