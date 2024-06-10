Ethan Crumbley’s attorneys files motion to appeal guilty plea

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Convicted Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is looking to withdraw guilty pleas he made that resulted in a life sentence.

Crumbley is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to 24 felony counts in a mass shooting that left four students dead.

Court documents were filed Friday, indicating Crumbley may have not known what he was doing when he pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the shooting.

The defense is now requesting to withdraw the shooter's 24 guilty pleas amid their effort to appeal his life sentence.

At the time of his sentencing, the judge indicated it was in the best interest of justice, as well as "proportionate to the needs of this case."