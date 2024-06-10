Cleveland City Hall closes due to cyber security incident

CLEVELAND (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Cleveland City Hall remains closed on Monday due to what a city spokesperson is calling a "cyber incident."

The same city officials says the full extent of the threat is currently under investigation and that the closure is a precautionary measure.

The city has not said specifically which system, or systems, have been affected, but it did say all internal software platforms will be shut down while the investigation into the incident is complete.

However, essential services, such as 911, fire, EMS, public utilities and the Department of Port Control, are not affected.