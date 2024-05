The pilot ejected safely and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and flight operations at Sunport Airport have since resumed.

Officials say the F-35B crashed after a refueling stop at Kirtland Air Force Base.

Aerials of the scene show the fiery wreckage on a desert hillside near Albuquerque's Sunport International Airport.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A U.S. military aircraft crashed in New Mexico on Tuesday.

