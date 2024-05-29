Skip to Content
D.C. police investigate suspicious package near Superior Court building

today at 5:55 AM
Published 6:19 AM

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Washington, D.C. are investigating a suspicious package found Wednesday morning at the city's Superior Court building.

Several streets were closed down by officers after the item was discovered.

A heavy police presence responded to the scene.

Officials have not yet released any details concerning the suspicious item.

However, the street closures have reportedly caused scheduling issues inside the courthouse.

Dillon Fuhrman

