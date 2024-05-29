D.C. police investigate suspicious package near Superior Court building
WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Washington, D.C. are investigating a suspicious package found Wednesday morning at the city's Superior Court building.
Several streets were closed down by officers after the item was discovered.
A heavy police presence responded to the scene.
Officials have not yet released any details concerning the suspicious item.
However, the street closures have reportedly caused scheduling issues inside the courthouse.