One person dead after severe weather hit Arkansas county

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person has died after severe weather that slammed northwest Arkansas Saturday night.

In Benton County, Judge Barry Moehring said that he made a disaster declaration for the area.

"It's been a difficult night for Benton County. As you know, we were hit with a significant weather event last night, including probably tornadoes," Moehring expressed.

Multiple law enforcement, fire and emergency services (EMS) crews are continuing to respond to search and rescue and other life safety missions.

Moehring says he has reached out to mayors throughout the county to inform them that the county activated the Emergency Operation Center to coordinate regional response.