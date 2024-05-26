Skip to Content
Multiple girls stabbed at a Massachusetts movie theater

today at 9:49 AM
BRAINTREE, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities have a suspect in custody after multiple girls were stabbed in Braintree, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Police say a man allegedly stabbed multiple girls ages nine to 17 in an AMC Movie Theater before leading police on a car chase to Cape Cod.

According to police, the man entered AMC Braintree 10 around 6:00pm and entered one of the theaters without paying. Then, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victims in an unprovoked attack before fleeing the theater. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities tracked down the suspect, who is said to be involved in a "similar assault" in Plymouth.

According to authorities, the suspect led state police on a car chase until the vehicle crashed and the driver was taken into custody.

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or age at this time.

