Maryland non-profit honored for supporting military members

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Every Memorial Day, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens recognizes a Maryland non-profit supporting military members.

This year, the honor goes to a therapeutic farm in Baltimore County and how they're making a difference in the lives of Veterans.

"It's such a tranquil, peaceful place in this crazy world we live in all that goes away," said Jack Vineberg, Vietnam Veteran Specialist.

On 72 acres in Monkton, this Baltimore County farm provides comfort to all who come here with scenic views, and its four legged residents have a job to do: Be it dog, Horse or even goat, they provide therapeutic care.

"I can come out here and sit, and watch the horses, and just get into a different frame of mind," Vineberg shared.

Wellspring of Life Farm

Dawn Leung is the owner and executive director of Wellspring of Life Farm.

The animals help kids of all ages with mobility and mental health issues from a military family, and a Veteran herself, Leung and her husband offer free services to servicemembers, Veterans and first responders.

"What we do is create situation is a problem-solving activities. So, you have someone with traumatic brain injury that's in a wheelchair, their activities are going to happen in our big spacious aisle," Leung explained.

Brian Silva was a Thunderbird pilot with the Air Force when he was hit by a drunk driver, and says working with the horses has been life-changing.

"[My horse] does help me, emotionally, physically, he does it all. Simply, it is an incredible blessing," Silva expressed.

"Over a period of seven months, Brian went from not being able to do hardly anything to being able to use his left hand, almost independently, to groom the horse," said John Silva, Brian's father.

Applying it to their every day lives

"They go out and take the skills that they learned at the farm, and then they apply them to their every day lives," Leung remarked.

"My dad used to have pictures of my sister and I on his wall, and the grandkids, and now, there's more pictures of horses," said Andy Vineberg, certified equine-assisted learning volunteer and Jack's son.

Andy now volunteers at the farm where his dad works with Amy; the bond they have created is helping with his PTSD.

"Amy is a very special spiritual horse, and I really get along great with her. I can't wait to see her, [and] she cant wait to see us," Jack spoke.

"I had a Veteran tell me that, 'Of everything that I've been through, the fact that I can be here, and not think about anything else, is priceless,'" Andy shared.

For all the work that they do, Wellspring is being recognized at this year's Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens for their remarkable the ceremony begins Monday at 10:00am.