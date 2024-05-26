Florida’s tallest building displays American flag ahead of Memorial Day

MIAMI (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The world's tallest digital American flag is lighting-up the Miami skyline in honor of Memorial Day.

The 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in Downtown Miami currently showcases a star-spangled salute.

The superstructure's skydeck crown features five-pointed white stars on a blue backdrop while the 200-yard-high colossal center column displays rippling red and white L.E.D. Stripes.

The tower lightings occur at the top and bottom of every hour for a duration of five-minutes.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower will illuminate the downtown area from 5:00am to 6:30am Easter, and from 8:00pm to midnight Eastern through Memorial Day (May 27).