President Biden delivers commencement address at West Point graduation ceremony

WEST POINT, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden delivered the 2024 commencement address at the United States Military Academy Saturday.

The president's commencement remarks spoke to the class of 2024's accomplishments, and praised the newly-minted second lieutenants for dedicating themselves to protecting the country.

"Thanks to the US Armed forces, we're doing what only America can do...as the indispensable nation, the world's only superpower and the leading democracy in the world. Never forget, America is the strongest when we lead, not only by our example of our power, but by the power of our example." President Joe Biden

The president also discussed the wide ranging work that servicemembers do across around the world.

"Cadets, make no mistake, there remains a hard power world. You can't draw any other conclusion, when powerful nations try to coerce their neighbors or terrorists attempt evil plots," President Biden expressed.

Afterwards, he then stood for more than an hour returning a salute from and shaking the hands of each graduate.