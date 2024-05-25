Fourth anniversary of George Floyd’s death

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Saturday marks four years since the death of George Floyd. It was on this day in 2020 that a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

The encounter was caught on video and seen by millions, sparking outrage and nationwide protests calling for change.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released a statement Saturday morning marking the anniversary, saying that since Floyd's death, "We have consistently worked together as a city and as a community in the name of change. We have set forth on a journey to reshape policing, not just for Minneapolis, but for the entire nation."

He went on to discuss the city's continued commitment to improve the relationship between the community and police officers.

Philonise Floyd also spoke out about the lack of change he has seen since his brother's death, expressing during an interview his disappointment in Congress failing to pass the federal bill named after George Floyd.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter by a Hennepin County Court in April 2021. He was sentenced to 270 months in prison.