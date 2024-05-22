Skip to Content
Fleet Week in New York kicks off with annual “Parade of Ships”

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - This year's fleet week in New York kicks off with the annual "Parade of Ships" on the Hudson River.

Nearly a dozen ships are participating in this year's Fleet Week-New York.

The parade of Navy and Coast Guard ships got going Wednesday morning, with the ships passing the Statue of Liberty, Freedom Tower, and Intrepid Museum.

Fleet week will run from May 22 through the 28.

More than 2,300 sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel are expected to participate in Fleet Week, according to the military.

