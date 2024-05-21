Oregon hiker dies after falling off a cliff in the Columbia River Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A hiker died after falling from a cliff in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon on Sunday.

According to officials, the woman in her 20s had been hiking with friends along the Horsetail Falls Trail system.

They say she separated from her friends, went off trail and fell about 50 to 60 feet.

Police say witnesses saw the fall and attempted CPR, but the woman was dead by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities say this is the second time this year that a hiker died after a fall in the area.